Dell Hansen

Dell Ray Hansen, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 11, 2021, at home. Dell was born March 20, 1940, in Tetonia, Idaho, to Le Roy W. Hansen and Wanda Fullmer Hansen. He grew up and attended schools in Driggs and Tetonia and graduated from Driggs High School. In his younger years he enjoyed boating and waterskiing. On June 30, 1960, at age 20, he married Sharon Blakesley in Rigby, Idaho. They spent six months in Driggs, Idaho, before moving to Arco, Idaho, where they lived for a couple years. Dell and Sharon made their home in Idaho Falls, where Dell owned and operated big rigs for 18 years. He later was a bus driver for 17 years for the INL. Dell enjoyed tractors and was a farmer at heart. He loved his Ford pickup and camping in his motor home. Dell is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Hansen; son, Blair E. Hansen; two daughters, Teresa (Benny) Jensen and Sandy Benson; siblings, Keith (Fely) Hansen and Peggy Bird; 9 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, DeWayne "Dutch" Hansen, Lyle Hansen, and Gerald Hansen. A gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dell 3/20/1940 - 11/11/2021Ray Hansen

