Gregg B. Hansen, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 4, 2022, at his home. Gregg was born December 22, 1960, in Downey, Idaho, to David B. Hansen and Kathleen Barnes Hansen. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and Pocatello. He graduated from Pocatello High School. Gregg worked as a produce clerk for Fred Meyer in Idaho Falls. He had many customers that loved and admired him. He took great pride in his work at Fred Meyer. He also worked at other grocery chains including Buttreys, Reams, and Smiths. Gregg was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed Boy Scouts when he was a young man. As an adult, he spent time golfing, bowling, fishing, and hunting. Gregg liked to spend quality time with family. He loved sports cars and always kept his cars clean and in pristine condition. Gregg also had a love for airplanes. He had fun visiting museums and airshows when he could. Gregg was always a kind, loving, and giving person. He would give anyone the shirt off his back and never spoke unkindly of anyone. He was a true example of goodness and love. He will be remembered by many for his generosity and kindness. Gregg is survived by his loving mother, Kathleen Barnes Hansen of Idaho Falls; sisters, Daralyn Moedl of Idaho Falls, ID and Kristen (Brian) England of Blackfoot, ID; as well as many nieces and nephews that greatly adored him. Gregg was preceded in death by his father, David B. Hansen; grandparents, Daniel and Anna Barnes, as well as Louise and James Hansen. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to services. Services will be broadcast live on Gregg's obituary page at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gregg 12/22/1960 - 1/4/2022B. Hansen