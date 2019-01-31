Jean Frances King Hansen, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 25, 2019, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Jean was born December 2, 1940, in Seminole, Oklahoma, to Alvin Victor King and Leora Pearl Brown King. She grew up and attended schools in Seminole and graduated from Seminole High School. She also attended college in Oklahoma and Glen E. Clark Business College in Idaho Falls. On October 29, 1962, she married Dallas Delane Hansen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. To this union were born four children, Deborah, Don, Rhonda, and LeeAnn. Jean and Dallas made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Jean worked several jobs. She especially enjoyed the time she worked for Doc's and Ray's. She enjoyed counted cross stitch, crocheting blankets, fishing, her puppies, spending time with her children and family, and playing the lottery. Jean is survived by her loving husband, Dallas Delane Hansen of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Deborah (Steve) Hansen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Don (Bev) Hansen of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Rhonda (Scott) Holverson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, LeeAnn (Brian) Preussner of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Joan (Bud) Kuykendall of Midwest City, OK; brother, Alvin "Sonny" (Shirley) King of Eufaula, OK; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; and many other honorary kids. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jean 12/2/1940 - 1/25/2019Frances Hansen