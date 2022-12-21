JoAnn Sorenson Hansen, 82, of Iona, passed away December 19, 2022, at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Retirement Community. JoAnn was born December 7, 1940, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Jens Ford Sorenson and Verla Willmore Sorenson. She grew up and attended schools in Hibbard, Idaho, and Iona, Idaho, where she graduated from Bonneville High School. On February 22, 1957, she married Jerry Ronald Hansen in Iona, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 22, 2003. They were blessed with four children, Shellie, Karrie, Scott and Douglas. JoAnn and Jerry made their home in Iona, Idaho, where they were lifelong residents. Jerry passed away in April of 2020. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. JoAnn loved spending time with her family and enjoyed her many treasured friendships. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and gardening in her beautiful yard. JoAnn is survived by her loving children, Shellie (Kent) Rockwood of Iona, ID, Karrie Lyn (Steve) Jones of Ammon, ID, Scott Henry Hansen of Iona, ID, and Douglas Craig (Deidra) Hansen of Pocatello, ID; brothers, Delbert (Kathy) Sorenson of Iona, ID, and Marvin Sorenson of Idaho Falls, ID; 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Hansen; two brothers, Leonard Sorenson and Michael Sorenson; sister, Jeanie Muir; and a grandson, Jacob Ford Hansen. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Both visitations will be held at Wood East Side. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. JoAnn 12/7/1940 - 12/19/2022Sorenson Hansen
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.