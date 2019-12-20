Cary James Hansen passed away in a tragic accident along with eight other beloved family members on November 30, 2019, in Chamberlain, South Dakota, at the age of 54. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Jim's fervent belief and testimony in the gospel of Jesus Christ was the foundation of his life. He was known as a man of integrity and generosity and showed great compassion for the less fortunate. He'll be remembered for his genuine kindness, enduring love, charitable service, and unwavering devotion to his family and friends. Jim was born in Logan, Utah, on June 27, 1965, to James D. and Coralie Rigby Hansen. The first of three children, Jim was raised in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and began working in the family business at an early age. He was an extremely hard worker who took on tasks and responsibility without hesitation, usually choosing work over spending time with friends after school or on weekends. Jim loved his family and was fiercely dedicated to helping the family business succeed. From his earliest years, Jim's parents taught him that the opportunity to work was both a blessing and a privilege. Jim attended Bonneville High School where he made lasting friendships. As an athlete, he thrived on the competition, the camaraderie of the team, and the thrill of the game. As an outdoor enthusiast with a deep love of nature, he enjoyed being in the mountains and around water. He would often remark about what a beautiful place we were blessed to live in and how our Father in Heaven did some of his best work here in Eastern Idaho. Following graduation, Jim attended Ricks College for one year before he was called to serve in the Japan Fukuoka Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a valiant missionary who served the Lord and the people of Japan with all of his might, mind, and strength. He served in many leadership roles including Branch President for much of his time there. In January of 1986, Jim returned home and resumed studies at Ricks College where he soon met his sweetheart, LeAnn Ball. After their first blind date, the two of them were inseparable. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 18, 1987. Together they welcomed four beautiful children, Jake, Matt, Jordan, and Jamie, into their family. Jim and LeAnn had a special relationship and truly understood and supported each other in their roles as spouses, parents, and grandparents. Jim was LeAnn's rock and always brought her great happiness. With his incredible sense of humor, Jim would make LeAnn laugh like no one else could. This became particularly meaningful when Jim's well-timed quips could brighten LeAnn's day as she battled cancer in 2016. After college, Jim continued work in the family business. Always finding great satisfaction in a job well done, Jim would rise early in the morning to make sure he was first to arrive and get a jump start on the day. Jim also taught the importance of work to his children and was overjoyed when his two sons, Jake and Matt, were old enough to work full-time with him in the family business. Jim would often say his favorite part of the day was going on lunchtime rides with his father, Jim Sr., and brother, Kirk. As the years went by, the rides evolved into outings with his sons, Jake and Matt, and in recent months, his nephew Stockton was added to the trio. Words will never be adequate to describe the devotion Jim had for his family. He was focused and driven to provide, teach, and love his children with all of his heart. By his example, Jim taught them how to work and play together, to have integrity, to be the very best person they could be at all times, to love the Gospel, and to be disciples of the Savior Jesus Christ. Whenever one of the children had a problem, Jim would offer advice and counsel followed by his coined phrase, "We're Hansens, that's just what we do!" Those simple words spoke volumes about who he was and what he expected his family to do. Jim spent countless hours coaching his sons' various sports teams, practicing with them in the yard or on the basketball court, and traveling all over the region to watch them play ball. He took great pride when they graduated with high honors from high school and was overjoyed when they received mission calls to serve the Lord. Jim adored and loved his sweet daughters and enjoyed attending their many piano performances, dance recitals, choir concerts, and would cheer them on while watching them play sports. He enjoyed teasing them about boys, tormenting their dates, and always told them how beautiful they looked as they left the house for formal dances. Although his children were his pride and joy, he beamed even greater when grandchildren Houston, Jackson, and Cooper were born. He found tremendous satisfaction in seeing his children become parents themselves. He loved being a grandpa and enjoyed playing ball with them, going to Houston's games, taking them on rides or to the cabin, reading to them at bedtime when they would sleep over, and receiving endless hugs and kisses followed by a, "Love you buddy." Jim loved his parents dearly and treasured the time he was able to spend with them. Throughout his life, he cherished spending time with his father on hunting and fishing trips in many scenic places. He especially loved and cared for his dear mother and was always quick to take her arm or hand to steady and help her. Jim was a faithful member of the church who loved our Father in Heaven and our Savior, Jesus Christ. Steadfast in his faith and commitment, he served in many church callings and in various leadership positions. Besides his love of family and his dedication to work, he found great joy in serving those around him, always being the first one to roll up his sleeves and find a way to tackle a problem and get the job done. He loved helping and comforting those in need, focusing on strengthening the weak, and ministering in countless ways to many. It can truly be said of Jim that he followed the example of our Savior as he "went about doing good" (Acts 38:10) to friends and strangers alike. Jim loved the youth of the church, and he desired for them to reach their full and divine potential. He had an abiding passion for missionary work and was always searching for opportunities to teach the gospel of Jesus Christ. Jim was greatly blessed with the gift of sharing his testimony with ease, power, and conviction. He was always generous with his time and resources and never expected recognition or praise. Jim's service in the church and ministry to countless people will have a lasting impact for generations. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, LeAnn Ball Hansen; son, Matt Hansen; daughters, Jordan (Thomas) Long and Jamie Hansen; grandchildren, Jackson Long and Cooper Hansen; mother, Coralie (James) Hansen; sister, Lauralie (Scott) Seedall; and many adoring in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Services for Jim Hansen are combined with services for his son, Jake Hansen, and grandson, Houston Hansen, and will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3932 E. 49th S. in Ammon. The family will visit with friends on Sunday, December 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral, both visitations at the stake center. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. A broadcast of the service will also be available at the Ammon Blackhawk Building, 7118 S. Ledgerock Drive. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jim 6/27/1965 - 11/30/2019Hansen Jr.