Linda Randall Hansen, 66, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday February 25, 2021 of natural causes. Linda was born on August 2, 1954 in Idaho Falls, Idaho and was the second child to Franklin and Donna Randall. She grew up in Coltman, ID, attending Fairview Elementary and graduating from Bonneville High School. She attended and graduated from Ricks College, then served in the Taipei, Taiwan LDS mission. A few years later she married her devoted and loving husband, Roy Hansen, in the Idaho Falls, Idaho, Temple. Together they raised their 2 children, whom she loved dearly. In her early years she enjoyed riding horses and barrel racing, she also had a love of sewing, cooking, and gardening. She has lived in many places during her life including: Idaho, Utah, California, Colorado, Maryland, Illinois, and Georgia. She loved experiencing the culture and history with each place she lived or visited. She also enjoyed reading, camping, and playing games with her family. She devoted much of her time to serve those with specials needs and found great joy in those relationships. However, what she will be most remembered for is how much she loved her family. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be greatly missed. Linda is survived by her husband of 41 years, Roy Hansen; daughter, Hilary (Bryan) Cook of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Shaun Hansen of Westminster, CO; father, Franklin Randall of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings, Lowell (Anita) Randall, Peggy Lowry, Charles (Tonja) Randall, Jeff (Padma) Randall, Reid (Glenda) Randall, ZoAnn (Dave) Keck, Valree (Lee) Smith, Delynn (Shayla Freeman) Randall, James (Mandy) Randall; and 2 grandchildren whom she loved to show how special they were to her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Randall; brother, Evan Dean Randall; grandson, Brayden Cook; and nephews, Crystophyr Keck and Travis Randall. Memorial services to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 6535 South Holmes Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID in the "Big Red Barn" reception center with a luncheon to follow. Family will receive visitors from 10:00 to 10:45am prior to the services. Her final resting place will be in the Central Cemetery of Grant, ID surrounded by loved ones who have passed before. Linda 8/2/1954 - 2/25/2021Randall Hansen