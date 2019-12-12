Logan LaGrande Hansen, 12, of Idaho Falls passed away in a tragic accident on November 30, 2019, near Chamberlain, South Dakota, with beloved family members at his side. Logan was born June 18, 2007, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Kirkland Rigby Hansen and Rebecca Kunz Hansen. He was welcomed into a family with two older sisters and three older brothers and was the bundle of joy that made our family feel complete. He was a beautiful little boy, and the family greeted him with open hearts and open arms. His brothers and sisters were so proud of him and thought he was the most perfect little boy who had ever been born. He was protected and adored by all of his siblings. He was an uncle at age eight and was so proud to be called "Uncle LoLo." His niece and nephews thought he was the funniest and most entertaining boy in the world. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Westside Elementary and was currently attending Eagle Rock Middle School, where he was excited to try out for the 7th grade basketball team. He loved school and had a wonderful group of friends that influenced each other for good. Logan was a great student and enjoyed reading, art, and learning new things. He loved to set goals and work to achieve them. Logan carried a natural kindness in his soul. His humor and easy-going nature drew people to him. His positivity and bright demeanor attracted many good friends who spoke of his sense of humor, goodness, and example, with one friend noting that Logan "was the purest soul [he'd] ever known." Logan loved athletics and spent much of his time with a ball in his hands. Baseball, football, basketball, or tennis- Logan loved them all. When he wasn't playing in one of his own games, he was cheering on his brothers. The Hansen boys were each other's biggest fans. Being happy was his nature, and he loved to laugh and joke with his family and friends. He loved being a boy scout, family adventures in the outdoors, and movie nights and popcorn with the whole family together. Some of his absolute favorite things were simply jumping on the trampoline with his niece and nephews and playing backyard football and other games with his brothers. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a great desire to serve a mission. He faithfully wore his "Future Missionary" wristband and shared his testimony by the way he lived his life. He was loved by all that knew him and will be sorely missed. He lived what he believed and looked forward to regular temple trips with his friends. Logan never hesitated to give of himself and serve. He was known for leaving little notes on our pillows and wouldn't turn his light out until we'd had our hug and kiss good night. He loved to remind us of the meaning of his middle name, "LaGrande"-meaning the great... he lived true to his name, he truly was one of the GREAT and noble spirits of our Father in Heaven! We feel blessed for the 12 years we have had the privilege to be his family here on earth and are grateful to know that Families can be Forever. Logan is survived by his loving Mother, Rebecca Kunz Hansen; sisters, Jessica Hansen Dennert and Alexis Hansen Naylor, brothers Zach and Josh Hansen; grandparents Neil and Lana Kunz and Coralie Hansen; his adoring nephews and nieces, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, teammates, and friends. Services for Logan Hansen will be combined with services for his father Kirkland Rigby Hansen and brother Stockton Hansen, and will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, at the Eagle Rock Stake Center, 2020 S. Charlotte Drive, in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the stake center. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. A broadcast of the service will also be available at the Village Park Ward, 1345 Clarence Drive, in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at woodfuneralhome.com. Logan 6/18/2007 - 11/30/2019Hansen