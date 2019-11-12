Our dear Father, Grandfather, Brother, Friend and Master Driver's Ed Instructor, M. DeLynn Hansen, 86, took his final Driving Exam and passed with an A++, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Idaho Falls, surrounded by daughters and sweet Angel caregivers. He was born July 16, 1933, in St. Anthony, Idaho, the first child of Merlin J. Hansen and Gladys Powell. He was joined four years later by a brother, Boyd, who survives him. He was married to his life-long sweetheart, Beverly Dye Hansen, for 66 years prior to her passing in May of this year. His heart was truly broken during her absence and we rejoice in their sweet reunion. DeLynn was an educator in School District 93 for 34 years and was a Driver's Ed Instructor to multiple generations of Bonneville County families. He had a gift of remembering names and specifics of everyone he met and was a man of integrity, hard work and unconditional love as he served and strived to lift others throughout his life. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, was a living example of a Good Samaritan and had a strong testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ. DeLynn and Beverly are the parents of nine children: Debbie (Chris) Robbins, Brad Hansen, Cheryl (Joe) Gellings, DeAnne (Bob) Rix, deceased, David Hansen, Karen (Gerard) Doornbos, Brent (Anna) Hansen, Eric Hansen, Susan (Gary) Drouin. They are the proud grandparents of 21 grands and 24 greats. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, where a visitation will be held Wednesday evening, November 13, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. An additional visitation will be held at the Ammon 1st Ward Chapel, 3000 Central Avenue, Ammon, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, 9:45-10:45 a.m., with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. The family asks that in honor Mr. Hansen, you take a drive with your loved ones and remember to ALWAYS BUCKLE UP!! M. DeLynn 7/16/1933 - 11/6/2019Hansen