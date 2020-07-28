Hansen Margaret Ann Hansen On July 23, 2020 Margaret Ann (Harman) Hansen, 89, passed away suddenly of an apparent heart attack exactly 89 years since her birth. She was living at The Gables in Blackfoot, ID at the time of her death. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on July 23, 1931on a hot summer day to her parents Noel William Harman and Irene Kathryn (Eads) Harman. Margaret went to elementary school in Nebraska, and attended from High School in Star Valley, Wyoming. In 1946 she married her first love, Calvin Swenson, and they were blessed with 2 children, Jim and Anne.They were married for 10 years. On December 9,1957 she married Woodrow McNeel. They had three sons, Joseph, Tom, and Patrick as well as a daughter who died shortly after birth. During their 18 year marriage they moved a lot working on many different ranches in Wyoming and Idaho. She was a hard worker and always helped with whatever was needed. Margaret was briefly married to John Thomas Welch in 1975. Margaret married James Stanley Hansen on April 10, 1978 and they were together in Price, Utah up until his death in March of 2017. Margaret then moved to Idaho to live with her daughter. Our loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and dear friend will be dearly missed.She was generous and loving to all she met, always willing to help out when needed and share her talents with everyone. Mom thrived in nature. She loved being outdoors and became an excellent gardener. They found great joy in going camping, hunting, fishing, hiking, as well as, collecting rocks and Indian artifacts, always with one of her beloved dogs. Mom was an Artist with a quirky sense of humor. Shedid nearly everything with a creative flair and a touch of eccentricity. She and James enjoyed woodworking and made a variety of furniture, toys and other items over the years. She wrote and illustrated children's stories and sent them in letters to her grandchildren. Above all of her artistic endeavors, her favorite was painting with oils and watching the images come to life on the canvas. Survived by her children, James (Argina) Swenson, Fort Collins, CO; Anne (JT) Watts, Blackfoot, ID; Thomas McNeel, West Valley City, UT; Patrick McNeel Las Vegas, NV; Kathy McNeel Elmo, UT(wife of Joseph); stepson, Jimmy Hansen, Roosevelt, UT and stepdaughter, Cindy Hansen Block, Indio, CA. She has numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and her beloved dog Mollie. Preceded in death by spouses, parents, infant daughter, son Joseph McNeel, sister Elizabeth Jean James, niece Lissa James; Robyn McNeel (wife of Thomas); step daughter, Teri Ann Hansen; and stepson, Eric Hansen. Family would like to thank Joy Taylor, for her compassionate medical care, and the staff at The Gables for the care given. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting under the tab "Video Broadcast". Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
