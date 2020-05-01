Sherron Jay Hansen, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born April 17, 1937, to Chester Oliver and Betty Eckersley Hansen in Idaho Falls, ID. He attended schools in Taylor and Shelley. He was the youngest son growing up on the family farm, homesteaded by his grandfather. At his best friend, Morrell Hampton's home, he noticed Margene. They were married on June 6, 1958, in Jameston and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in the spring of 1967. They had three children, Joni, Dean, and Kirk. Along with his wife, they farmed and ranched in the Taylor, and Taylor Mountain areas. A guiding principle of his life was service. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and enjoyed serving on the Shelley School Board. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Elder's Quorum President, Ward Missionary, in 2009 Sherron and Margene were missionaries in the Detroit, Michigan area. They started serving with the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center in 2011. Since Margene's passing in November 2019, he has continued to serve. An entrepreneur, He was an owner of Margene's Bridal with locations in Idaho Falls and Boise. He is survived by their children, Joni (Kevin) Oakey, Dean Hansen, and Kirk (Heather) Hansen all of Idaho Falls, ID; brother-in-law's, Morrell (Judie) Hampton and Steve (Linda) Hampton of Shelley, ID, and Doug (Donna) Hampton of Idaho Falls, ID; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Margaret, and brother Donald. Margene passed away 6 months ago, on November 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Taylor Cemetery, 720 E 129th S, Idaho Falls, Idaho. A live broadcast can be viewed at Coltrin Mortuary's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Sherron 4/17/1937 - 4/28/2020Jay Hansen
