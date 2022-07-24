Sadly, we announce the passing of Tanya Dye Hansen on July 9, 2022. Tanya spent her early years in Firth, Idaho, and graduated from Firth High School in 1989. During her Senior year she entered the Miss Firth Beauty Pageant and was awarded Miss Congeniality. Tanya truly personified this geniality throughout her life and she would light up a room with her smile. Many lives were touched and uplifted by her genuine words and care. During her early years she was close to her Grandmother and Grandfather Mary Alice and Warren Dye of Firth, Id. They were the light of her life and she the light of their life. Tanya graduated from Idaho State University in Human Resources, spent many years in that field and received numerous accommodations for her professionalism. She recently worked in the hotel industry in Idaho Falls where she touched the lives of many families who were staying at her hotel while their family members were undergoing significant medical care. Tanya had a gift where she was very caring, loving and charismatic with everyone around her. Always wanting to help other people, Tanya later returned to Idaho State University continuing her education by earning a certification in counseling services. She is survived by her husband, Brian Hansen, father, Roger (Rosa) Dye, mother, Shelia (Ernie) Anderson, brother, Todd (Erika) Dye, sister, Sherie (Glade) Burlingame, step sisters, Cassy (Matt) Nichols and Miranda (Barton) Dobbs, and step brother, Chris (Nancy) Price. Tanya was also loved by aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Firth Ward Chapel, 744 North 600 East. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in the Firth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Tanya requested donations to the Snake River Animal Shelter at snakeriveranimalshelter.org. Please indicate it is on behalf of Tanya Hansen. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Tanya 2/24/1971 - 7/9/2022Kim Hansen