William (Bill) J Hansen died December 12, 2020 from a broken heart and natural causes in Idaho Falls, ID. Bill was born March 6, 1938 to William K Hansen and Loretta May née McAlister, in Ogden, UT. He graduated from Ben Lomand High School in Ogden, UT and completed a certificate at Stevens Henager College in Accounting. Bill married Barbara Ruth Hansen née Bute, the love of his life, on Feb. 22, 1958, in Elko, Nevada. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 15, 2010. He loved to attend the temple with his buddies. Bill and Barbara purchased their first home and settled in Roy, Utah. They were very active in Jaycees in Roy with Bill serving in several leadership roles including president. Bill worked for Boeing until 1980 working on American military defense systems throughout central and western United States. After relocating to Shelley, Idaho, he worked for Idaho National Laboratory and Morrison Knudsen Co on infrastructure development projects. As a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he held positions in Sunday School, Scouting, and Elder and High Priest quorums. Bill lived to hunt and fish near his home and especially enjoyed Wolverine Canyon and Yellow Stone National Park with his family. He pursued his dream of gentleman farming and created, with his wife Barbara, a little piece of Heaven. They loved their neighbors in Eastern Idaho. He enjoyed woodworking, reading thriller and western novels, and repairing pumps and mechanical equipment. He enjoyed and was very proficient at target shooting. He is survived by his three daughters and two sons, Rex W. (Tania) Hansen, Cammon L. (Joseph) Clark, Melinda B. (Mark) Donoho, Aimee S. (Gregory) Goodrich and Gregory L. (Marti) Hansen. Also, surviving are 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Valerie (Elmer) Baxendale, and brother James A. (Sue ) Hansen. Bill was predeceased by his son, Curtis J. Hansen, and his beloved wife Barbara. Graveside funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, in the Taylor Cemetery under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be in April 2021 at a date and location to be determined in Shelley, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. William 3/6/1938 - 12/12/2020J Hansen