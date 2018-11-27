Tamra Rose Hanson, 65, passed from this life peacefully at her home on November 24th, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. Tamra was born on November 21, 1953 in Rigby, Idaho to Jesse Howard Madsen and Loa Putnam. She grew up in Lewisville, Idaho on the family farm. She was educated at Midway and Rigby High School where she graduated. She later graduated from Glen E. Clark Business College and became a secretary at Deckers Paint and Janitorial Company. Tamra married Doug Hanson on August 24, 1973 and accompanied him to Chicago while he completed Optometry school. She used her secretarial skills working at Michael Reese Hospital Oral Surgery Clinic during this four year period. They moved back to Idaho following graduation and opened the Family Vision Center in Rexburg where she worked by Doug's side until retirement in 2018. They were blessed with three lovely daughters, Jessica, Jennifer and Brittany. Tamra enjoyed life to the fullest. Baseball was her passion during her high school years and she excelled as a pitcher on a team with her sisters. She enjoyed shopping, fishing, camping and backyard family cook outs. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren and spending time with them. She was an outgoing, sincere, compassionate person to all she met and loved by all who knew her. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Dwayne Hansen and family, Dr. Dane Dickson and staff at Teton Oncology, all the doctors and nurses at Madison Memorial Hospital, Alicia Siddoway at the Wound Care Center, the staff and nurses a the Infusion Care Center for their kindness, compassion and expertise, and to Susan Salveson at Aspen Hospice for not only taking such good care of Tamra but for also being her friend. The love and support friends and family have offered is priceless and we appreciate it more than words can express. Funeral services will be held 11:00 Friday, November 30, 2018 at the Stonebridge LDS Chapel located at 475 East 7th North in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services on Friday. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Tamra 11/21/1953 - 11/24/2018Hanson