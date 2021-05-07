Alice Harding Harding Alice Virita Harding, 76, of Pocatello, passed away, May 3, 2021 at Portneuf Medical Center. Alice was born April 14, 1945 in Mt. Pleasant, UT to Ray Simons and Irma Smith. Alice grew up in the Mt. Pleasant area and attended schools there. Alice was a resident of Aberdeen since 1979 before moving to Pocatello a few years ago. She married Lee Harding in Provo, UT. The couple later divorced. In 1980 she married Bruno Sarabia in American Falls. They were later divorced. Alice worked at Simplot in Aberdeen, but her favorite job was that of a homemaker. She loved caring for her children and home. Alice was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also a leader of the Young Bluebirds Club. Alice loved to take care of children and had an in home day care. She enjoyed working with her hands doing plastic canvas, going on road trips, playing cards, and listening to old country music. Alice loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. Alice is survived by her children, James (Mirasol) Harding of Pocatello, Lisa Greenfield of Meridian, Echo Moran of Aberdeen, and Alison Lopez of Logan, UT; and siblings, Lynette (Robert) Russell, and Elayne Jackson (Tom Hasibar) both of Shelley. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Patricia Contreras, and Cynthia Barbara Harding; her parents; and siblings, ElRay Simons, Ken Simons, Barbara Bowcutt, and Pat Dayley. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
