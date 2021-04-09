Willis Kameron Harding passed away on April 1, 2021. He was born on July 6, 1986, in Blackfoot, Idaho. He is survived by his mother, Mychelle Harding, his grandmother, Enith Larson, his sister, Bridget Harding, his two daughters, and his two grandkids. Kameron is preceded in death by his father, Willis Kim Harding, his grandmother, Yvonne Write, and his grandfather, George Larson, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kameron enjoyed skateboarding, fishing, swimming, camping, listening to music, and he loved spending time with his family. Willis 7/6/1986 - 4/1/2021Kameron Harding