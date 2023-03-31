Michael Albert Harker passed away of natural causes on March 26, 2023, at his home in Ridgecrest, California. Michael was born to Richard Lee and Carol Jo Harker (Mooney) in Idaho Falls, Idaho on August 18, 1962. He attended Linden Park Elementary School, Clair E. Gale Junior High School and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1980. He then attended University of Idaho where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering in 1984. Michael moved to Ridgecrest in 1985 to work at the China Lake Naval Weapons Center. He married Christine Boatright in 1987 and started their family. Michael blessed China Lake NAWC with 38 years of service. In the words of his team, he was truly one of the brightest and most gifted engineers the base would ever see. The many accomplishments of Mike earned him a patent as well as the distinguished “Michaelson Award”. There was no situation or problem too difficult that could not be lightened by Mike’s quick wit. In 1999 Mike married his wonderful wife Karen and began their family. Mike enjoyed adventures with his children through camping, sports activities, and times spent at the family cabin in Idaho. His passions were spending time with his grandkids, traveling the world with his wife, hiking, eating delicious food, finding the best craft beer and spending time with his favorite people in Kernville. Michael is preceded in death by his father, Richard Harker. He is survived by his wonderful wife, Karen, of Ridgecrest, California, his son Jesse (Chelsea) Harker of Bakersfield California, son Raymond Harker of Ridgecrest, California, son Quintin (Nichole) Leverett of Ridgecrest, California, and daughter Phoebe (Bryce) Blowers of Ridgecrest, California. His grandchildren, Anson, Madeline, Barrett, Everly, Owen, and Mia. His mother, Carol Harker, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, sister Kathy (Tom) Gwinn of Pocatello, Idaho, brother David (Molly) Harker of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and sister Lisa (Scott) Miller of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Lastly his eleven nieces and nephews who he loved very much. Nobody knew how to love others and love life more than Michael. Heaven now has the finest collection of Hawaiian shirts and the best banana cream pies ever baked. His humor, quick wit, and overall loving personality will never be forgotten. If you would like to give condolences to the family, they will be at Holland and Lyons April 6th from 4pm-7pm. A celebration of life will be held at Rivernook Campground in Kernville, CA on April 8th from 11am-2pm. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to the Idaho Youth Ranch. Michael Harker
