Beverly Ann Smith Harmer, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 9, 2021, at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living Community. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Beverly was born November 20, 1927, in Ruth, Nevada, to Simeon Wollen Smith and Selma Solberg Smith. She grew up and attended schools in Ruth, Nevada and graduated from White Pine High School in Ely, Nevada. On April 14, 1946, she married William Francis Harmer in Ruth, NV. Beverly and William made their home in Reno, NV, where Beverly worked as a phone supervisor for AT&T. They moved to Sonora, CA after retiring and then to Idaho Falls, ID to be with family. She was a member of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. She enjoyed doing crafts and being with family. Beverly is survived by her loving son, David Harmer and spouse Jeanne of ID, and two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse, William Harmer; brother, Gerald Smith; and sister, Toby Weigand. Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, November 15, 2021, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 518 N. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID, with Father Constantine A. Zozos officiating. Burial will be in the Mountain Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, CA . In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 4567, Pocatello, ID 83205. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Beverly 11/20/2019 - 11/9/2021Harmer