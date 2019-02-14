Della Elaine Harmon, 80, of Island Park, left this life to be with her husband, Dale. They had been apart for three months. It was long enough. Della was born August 8, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She died February 10, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She is survived by her best friend and sister, Nita Case of Iona, ID; niece, Tammy Case (Jim) Nielsen of Iona, ID; nephew, Kevin (Barbara) Case of Shelley, ID; nephew, Bruce (Merodene) Case of Iona, ID; nephew, Brett (Melody) Case of Idaho Falls, ID. At her request, there will be no funeral. A graveside services will be held at the Island Park Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Della 8/8/1938 - 2/10/2019Harmon