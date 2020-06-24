Patricia Ann Oney Haroldsen, 73, adored wife, treasured mother of 7, perfect grandmother of 24 and great-grandmother of 5, dear sister, auntie, and friend, passed away June 14, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Patricia was born on Tater Ridge July 31, 1946, in Lawshe, Ohio, to Tyrus Raymond Oney and Lilly Ellen Blair. She was the oldest of 5 children and truly the big sister who served as a protector to her younger siblings. Patricia married her college sweetheart, Scott Haroldsen (or Scotty as she called him), on July 21, 1966, in the Logan, Utah Temple. They were crazy about each other and shared adventures for almost 54 years of raising 7 children, being entrepreneurs and running several businesses, camping, exploring, traveling, doting on their grandchildren, and serving in their community and church. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved and served the Lord with all her heart as a teacher and leader to children, youth, and adults alike. She was an enthusiastic genealogist, determined to connect and share her ancestral history with her family. Patricia had a love for life which was shown through her smile, infectious laughter, quick wit, compassion, courage, sense of humor, generosity, creativity, and above all, her ability to make others feel loved and valued. Her nickname is "Grandma Twinkle" because she filled her children and grandchildren's lives with magic and sparkle; there were tea parties, delicious homemade meals, family gatherings and holiday celebrations, storytelling, game playing, cheering at dance and sporting events, camping and ocean swimming, and taking time to listen and encourage each of them to follow their dreams. Patricia leaves an everlasting legacy of devotion, love, and sacrifice to those she held most dear. Her family feels a deep loss, along with peace and joy, as they reflect on her beautiful life. They hope to honor her by loving others as she did and living life with a sparkle like Grandma Twinkle. She will forever live on in Scotty's heart and the hearts of all those who knew and loved her. Patricia is survived by her devoted husband, Scott; her children, Cherish Haroldsen, Jeffrey (Merrilee) Haroldsen, Joshua Haroldsen, Tamara (Jason) St. Peter, Rebekah (Adam) Wilding Haroldsen, Natalie (Erik) Evans, Jonathan (Necoal) Haroldsen; her 23 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; her sisters, Kathryn (Gary) Carlson and Candieth (Kelly) Guymon; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tyrus and Lilly Oney; brother, Raymie Oney; sister, Janice Kelly Oakden; and grandson, Noah Haroldsen. Patricia's ohana wish to express gratitude for all those who have reached out over the years to Pat and Scott with continued love and support during this time of loss. Patricia's funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Patricia 7/31/1946 - 6/14/2020Ann Haroldsen
