Jon "Scott" Haroldsen, 75, devoted husband, loving father of seven, wonderful grandfather of 24 and great grandfather of 7, dear brother, uncle, and friend, passed away October 23, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Scott was born on December 29, 1945, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Edwin and Kathryn (Baird) Haroldsen, and was one of six children. Scott married his college sweetheart, Patricia (or "Oney buns" as he called her), on July 21, 1966, in the Logan, Utah Temple. They were crazy about each other and shared adventures for almost 54 years, raising seven children, being entrepreneurs (including running Haroldsen Building), camping, traveling, doting on their grandchildren, and serving in their community and church. Scott was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved his fellow ward members in Idaho and Kauai alike. He served the Lord with all his heart as a Scout Master, teacher, and leader to children, youth, and adults. At campouts, he was well known for stories around the fire as a Denver policeman. Scott had an adventuring spirit, he was a master builder, he climbed the Grand Teton, kayaked the Na Pali Coast, four-wheeled in the mountains, camped, river rafted with his family, boated and fished, traveled the world, and had so many near-death experiences his family lost track. Scott's family was the heart of his world. He cherished his wife and served as her caretaker to the very end. He loved his children and would support, encourage, and do everything he could to show his love for them. He was always quick to forgive. Scott was a hands-on dad and grandpa, tucking kids into bed with songs and stories of the Purple Pecos Piko Mite, playing homespun outside games, giving rides on the four-wheeler, fishing, camping, and looking for the next adventure. He loved his family and the Lord. Scotty worked hard and played even harder. This is the legacy that will live in our hearts. "To infinity and beyond," Papa Twinkle, until we meet again. Scott is survived by his children, Cherish Haroldsen, Jeffrey (Merrilee) Haroldsen, Joshua Haroldsen, Tamara (Jason) St. Peter, Rebekah (Adam) Wilding Haroldsen, Natalie (Erik) Evans, Jonathan (Necoal) Haroldsen; his 23 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; siblings, Mark O. (Kimberly) Haroldsen and Sue (Paul) Kenny; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Oney Haroldsen; parents, Edwin O. Haroldsen and Kathryn Baird; siblings, Bruce Haroldsen, Jay Haroldsen, and Michelle Clements; grandson, Noah Haroldsen. Scott's ohana wish to express their gratitude for all those who have reached out over the years to Scott and Pat with continued aloha and support. Scott's funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:40 p.m. prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Scott 12/29/1945 - 10/23/2021Haroldsen
