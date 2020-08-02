Elizabeth "Beth" Harper Jane Harper Our special angel Elizabeth "Beth" Jane Harper, 63 left this earth Friday, July 31, 2020 and joined our family in heaven. Beth was born May 3, 1957 in Pueblo, Colorado in the middle of a major snow storm. She was the daughter of Wayne Tyson McKinnon Jr and Shirley Lee Wyatt. As her Dad was in the Army and stationed in Korea she spent her early years with her grandparents in Colorado learning to ride horses and received the nickname "Lizzy Jane". After the family moved to Idaho she grew up on the farm and learned the value of hard work, serving others and doing things right the first time. She attended schools in the Snake River School District and graduated in 1975. After high school she got a part time job at the Bingham Coop as a tinder driver. Later she went full time and worked for 43 years in the fertilizer department serving the farmers of Bingham County. Beth was a hard worker and spent her spare time with her family. Her home was always open for family members that came to visit. She helped take care of her parents and grandmother in her home. She spent many years square dancing with her parents attending dances and conventions. She also learned to work with the Hammon's Shire draft horses and participated in fairs and horse shows even going to the Calgary Stampede. From a young age she was involved in the 4-H program raising prize steers and passed that love onto her children. She loved her family and community and always was kind and cheerful to everyone. She started a tradition with her children of making candy and treats to deliver to friends and neighbors at Christmas time. She will truly be missed by everyone who loved and knew her. Beth is survived by her children Cassie (Andrew) Farnes of Pocatello, Cody Harper of Blackfoot, Colleen (Bryce) Jensen of Moreland, step-son Rick (Misty) Harper of McCammon. Siblings Marjorie Lusk of Ammon, David (Joy) McKinnon of Firth, 4 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, former husband John Harper and one granddaughter. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service. Guests are welcome to attend in person or may view the service live over the internet at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions can be made in Beth's memory to the Bingham County 4-H Scholarship Fund (412 W Pacific, Blackfoot, ID 83221) or your favorite charity.