Linda Jane Harries, 71, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her home in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Symbil Home Health and Hospice. Linda was born on January 15, 1949, in Rexburg, Idaho, the daughter of Henry Reese and Irene Murri Harries. She spent most of her childhood and youth in Teton and Idaho Falls, Idaho. She graduated from Skyline High School in 1967. She attended Ricks College and BYU in Provo, Utah. She graduated with a BA in Elementary Education. Linda taught school in Provo, Utah before coming to Idaho Falls where she taught at Hillview Elementary, Ammon Elementary, and Rocky Mountain Middle School. Linda was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent many hours working with family members doing Geneology. She is survived by her two sisters: Sharon Fillmore and Betty Ann Shirah both of Idaho Falls; her brother, Robert R. (Carol) Harries of Decatur, Alabama; 13 nieces & nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two older brothers: Byron and Reese M. Harries; nephews: Reuben H. Shirah and Bryan B. Fillmore. Funeral services will be held at noon, Monday, October 19, 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 11-11:45 a.m., prior to services Monday. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Linda 1/15/1949 - 10/3/2020Jane Harries
