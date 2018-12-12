Brett S. Harris, 53 of Ririe, passed away Sunday, December 09, 2018 at his home of complications from cancer. Brett was born December 12, 1964 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Steve Wilford Harris and Linda May Blakely Harris. At age 8 his father passed away in a car accident. His mother then married Jerry Cramer who raised him. He attended schools in Ririe, graduating from Ririe High School. He served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London England where he met his wife Joy Nicola Ruth Durham. They were sealed March 12, 1986 in the London England Temple. They were blessed with 3 daughters, 3 grandsons and 2 granddaughters. Brett was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to go camping. He was a great cook and was a man with a big heart. He is survived by his wife, Joy N Harris, of Ririe; daughters, Kati (Brandon) Nielson of Ririe, Brook (Tyson) Packer of Idaho Falls, Mackenzie Harris of Ririe; grandchildren, Brock, Remington, Tinnley, Rae, and Maverick; mother; Linda (Gary) Graham of Ririe; father, Jerry (Joann) Cramer, of Rigby; sister Kimberly (Jerry) Cook of Idaho Falls; brothers, Jody (Amy) Harris, of Nampa, Travis Cramer of Idaho Falls, and grandmother, Betty Cramer, of Rigby. He was preceded in death by his father, Steve Harris, and sister, Lori Lynn Harris. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Perry Ward Building, 285 North 2nd West, Ririe. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Brett 12/12/1964 - 12/9/2018Steve Harris