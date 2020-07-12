Donald Harris Harris Donald Gene Harris, 89, of Blackfoot, passed away, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Monte Vista Hills in Pocatello. Don was born February 26, 1931 in McDonaldville, Idaho to Otis Joshuah Harris and Edith Verdona Chaffin. Don attended elementary school in Groveland and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He served his country in the United Sates Army during the Korean War. Don married Fonda Marion Hunziker, to this union four children were born. They later divorced. On October 2, 1998 he married Judy Lynn Patchin in Elko, Nevada. In his younger years Don drilled wells. For most of his life he was a spray pilot. He was a spray pilot in Winnemucca, Nevada where he owned Humbolt Ag Service. In Blackfoot he was a flight instructor for spray applications. Don was a member of the Blackfoot Elks Lodge 1416 for many years. He enjoyed flying, camping, and snowmobiling. He loved the outdoors. Don is survived by his wife, Judy L. Harris of Blackfoot; children, Donetta (William) Reid of Firth, Shauna (Larry) Jaeger of Moreland, and Dana (Corina) Harris of Blackfoot; siblings, Fay Harris of Idaho Falls and Renae Harris of Firth; nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rodney Harris; and brother, Kenny Harris. No services will be held at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. High Flight Oh, I have slipped the surly bounds of earth, And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings Sunward I've climbed and joined the tumbling mirth of sun-split clouds and done a hundred things. You have not dreamed of Wheeled and soared and swung High in the sunlit silence. Hovering there, I've chased the shouting wind along and flung My eager craft through footless halls of air. Up, up the long, delirious, burning blue I've topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace, Where never lark, or even eagle, flew. And while with silent, lifting mind I've trod The high untrespassed sanctity of space, Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.