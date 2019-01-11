Kip Brower Harris was born March 19, 1963, to Harold and Ganene Harris of Sugar City, Idaho. Kip Harris passed away on January 9, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Medical Center surrounded by family and loved ones. Kip is survived by his wife, Nola Harris and children, Brennan, Rhett, Dax, and Kalli. Kip was a jack of all trades. If a person needed help with anything from construction to snow removal to simply being there for anyone who needed help or support he was there. Kip was employed at Brigham Young University-Idaho from 1989 to 2019 and faithfully fulfilled his roles as an administrator throughout his career. Kip started off his employment at Ricks College as an Admissions Officer. Kip was promoted and became the Dean of Students at BYU-I in 2009 and was a very dedicated and an important resource to the university and was often found waking up early and going to bed late with his university duties. Kip was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many various positions within the church. He served as an Elder's Quorum President, counselor in a bishopric, Young Men's President, bishop of a ward at Brigham Young University-Idaho and a bishop in his home ward, Kip also served in a stake presidency. Kip was known by his neighbors as the "angel on the tractor". He was given this name because of his service that he continuously gave to his neighbors all through the winter. Kip would wake up at 4:30 in the morning every time it snowed in order to prepare his tractor for plowing the snow that had fallen on the neighbor's driveways. Kip's love of others was always shown through his service that he gave to them. Kip was always in the service of others and everyone who knows him has felt of that pure love through his service. Kip will always be remembered and revered by all those who knew him. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, at the Sugar City LDS Stake Center, 315 East 300 South. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg, and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to burial. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Kip 3/19/1963 - 1/9/2019Harris