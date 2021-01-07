Mary Jane Killian Harris, 83, of Idaho Falls, peacefully passed from this earthly life into the arms of our loving Heavenly Father on January 4, 2021. Jane was born March 17, 1937 to Delbert Henry Killian and Mary Campbell Killian in Rigby, Idaho, the second of seven children. On November 18, 1960, she married Revar K. Harris in Idaho Falls, Idaho in the LDS temple. Jane is survived by her husband of 60 years, Revar K Harris, one brother, Gene (Linda) Killian, two sisters, Sharon Bahr and Ann Griffith; her children Kaloni (Brian) Hall, Darcy Harris, Todd (Veronica) Harris, Troy Harris, Kendra (Val) Killian, Nikki (James) Bean, nineteen grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by three siblings and their spouses, Delbert (Venece) Killian, Sue (Stan) Hoag, Clair (Bonnie) Killian; two brothers-in-law, Robert Bahr and James Griffith; one daughter, Ronda (Kevin) Young, two grandsons, Jordan Hall and Domingo Harris, and one great granddaughter, Riley Young. Jane was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she held various callings and enjoyed serving others. A viewing will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 7:00 to 8:30 PM at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. A live video stream will be broadcast of the private service at 11:00 am on Friday, January 8, 2021. The stream can be found by visiting this link: webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/44524 In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Humanitarian aid. Mary 3/17/1937 - 1/4/2021Jane Harris
+1