Max Edward Harrison, age 70, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, following a brief illness. He was born on June 27, 1952, in Emporia, Kansas, to Duane Edward and H. Jeanne Harrison. His parents divorced in 1966, and Duane married Martha Teague Hochalter. The family, now with six kids, moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, and set up shop running a beauty parlor and selling windows and doors. In 1969, they settled in Idaho Falls, where he had resided since. He attended Idaho Falls High School, and during his time there, he was an active member of the I.F. Club, manager of both the football and basketball teams, and participated in student council, Symphonic, Pep, and Stage Bands as well as the school choir. After graduating high school in 1971, he served as a jet engine mechanic in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, stationed at RAF Upper Heyford in Oxfordshire, England, primarily working on F-111E aircrafts. He had fond memories of being able to play his drums in local pubs on weekends throughout his active duty. Upon returning from England, he took up playing music full time, traveling with The Dan Miller Band as their drummer throughout Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. In 1981, he began working for Chesbro Music Company in the stockroom and over his 20 plus year career, he worked his way up to become one of the top sales representatives in the company, winning countless awards and recognitions for his service and dedication to the company. He loved to share stories of traveling the open road to meet with clients, most of whom were also passionate musicians. If Max were to have a theme song, it might very well be "On the Road Again" by Willie Nelson. Upon retirement, Max became heavily involved with the Idaho Falls chapter of the American Legion and honored his fellow veterans by attending as many military funeral services as he could. He also used his connections in the music industry to donate musical instruments to various organizations around Idaho Falls. Max's greatest love was music, especially the drums. He consistently played throughout his life with a variety of bands, both local and traveling, including Smile, Patchwork, The Dan Miller Band, The Shelley and Kelley Band, Eclipse and many others. He was always willing and eager to load up his drum set at the drop of a hat to play with any band, church or school that needed him. He was truly happiest with a pair of drumsticks in his hands and foot petals at his feet. "Keep on Drummin" was a motto throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Maria Harrison; his son, Jacob (Thomas) Rodehuth-Harrison of Los Angeles, CA; his stepsons, William (Holly) Harrison of Boise, ID, and Michael Stamm of TN; stepdaughter, Charlotte (Greg) Jones of Twin Falls, ID; stepbrothers, Ron Harrison of Madison, WI, and Rob Willsey of TX; sister Konstance (Larry) Bourn of Hansen, ID; stepbrother, Phillip Hochhalter, stepsister, Edith (Don) Powell of Idaho Falls, ID; stepsister Helene (Gil) Johnson of Springville, UT; as well as eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Max was preceded in death by his father, Duane E. Harrison, mother, H. Jeanne Willsey, stepfather, George Willsey, stepmother, Martha J. Harrison, brother, Keith Harrison and stepbrothers, Frank Willsey and Eugene Hochhalter. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trinity United Methodist Church, the Idaho Falls chapter of The American Legion, or a local music foundation or school program in your area. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 North Water Avenue, with a military honors to follow. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Max 6/27/1952 - 12/5/2022Harrison
