Our loving husband, father and grandfather, John Cecil Hart, affectionately known to all as J.C., passed away peacefully on the evening of August 11, 2020. J.C. was born on January 9, 1941 in Idaho Falls Idaho to Cecil Elmo Hart and Vera Christina Pfost. He was named after his grandfather, John W. Hart and his father Cecil. Idaho Falls was his home throughout his childhood and much of his adult life. After graduating from Idaho Falls High School he attended Idaho State University on a basketball scholarship. From 1960 - 1962 he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the North British Mission. During his service, the mission divided and he opened the Scottish Irish Mission and later had the privilege of opening the newly formed Irish Mission. Upon returning J.C. attended Brigham Young University where he met his lifelong sweetheart of 56 years, Nancy Steffensen on a blind date. J.C. and Nancy wed on September 3, 1964 in the Los Angeles Temple. After their marriage, J.C. and Nancy returned to Idaho Falls and J.C. began working for his family business, Hart Pontiac Cadillac. He loved selling cars and had many loyal customers that became lifelong friends. J.C. learned the power of service from his father and shared his efforts with many throughout his life. From serving the community to the variety of positions he held for the church, his influence has been felt far and wide. The calendar on his phone is filled with birthdays and anniversaries and he made personal phone calls to extend best wishes for each of these right up until the end of his life. So many have been recipients of his loving kindness. His family was his greatest accomplishment. Together with his wife, they raised 6 children in Idaho Falls. When J.C. retired in 2011, they moved to Saratoga Springs Utah to be close to their children and grandchildren. J.C.was preceded in death by his father, Cecil, his mother, Vera and his sister Joyce. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his 6 children, Scott Hart (Paula), Steffeny Jackson (Alan), Christina Degn (Michael), Lisa Patterson (Kent), Jason Hart (Katie), Bradley Hart (Marla), his brother Ray and 25 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 am. The funeral can be viewed live or recorded on https://www.jenkins-soffe.com/ Interment will be at Eastlawn Memorial Hills in Provo, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com. John 1/9/1941 - 8/11/2020Cecil Hart