Keith Collins Hart passed away on December 20, 2019, at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was lovingly cared for by his wife and children. During the last week of his life, he was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Keith was born on August 16, 1934, in Washington D.C. to Joseph Irel Hart and Bessie Marie Collins. When his father finished law school, Keith moved with his family to Queens, New York where they resided until 1948; then Idaho Falls became home. Keith attended Idaho Falls High School where he excelled in academics, sports (football, basketball and baseball) and music where he played in the band. After graduation in 1952, he attended Brigham Young University where he earned a degree in Business Administration. Keith served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from 1955-1957 in the North Central States Mission. Dad was an Eagle Scout and was awarded the Silver Beaver. He also served in the National Guard. On June 30, 1964, Keith married Janet Barrus in the Idaho Falls temple. They are parents of eight children. They made their home in Idaho Falls where he worked for INL from 1959-2000 in the Human Resources department. After retirement, he enjoyed driving rental cars for Avis. Keith was an accomplished pianist; he enjoyed playing organ-piano duets with Janet. He loved classical music, Mozart being his favorite composer, but he delighted his family and friends most when he played his "Boogie Woogie". His love of sports included golf, fishing, racquetball, and hunting. He played baseball for BYU. He was an avid New York Yankees fan which stemmed from his days of living in New York. He has passed this love to his children and grandchildren. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Dad had an unwavering testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. He served diligently in many church callings including the Elder's Quorum President, Young Men's President, Bishop, and as a member of the Idaho Falls North Stake Presidency. He served on the High Council and as the Stake Patriarch. Keith and Janet served as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls temple and enjoyed serving a mission in the Washington D.C. temple. Dad got the most satisfaction out of life when he witnessed his children living the gospel and taking care of their families and each other. He said, "To me, this is the vision of eternal families, living together, loving, and supporting each other throughout our lives." Survivors include his wife, Janet; children: Shauna (Gordon) Bean, Marilyn (Jeff) Reiley, Douglas (Cheri), Hart, Kathryn (Mike) Brown, Ryan (Christa) Hart, Renae (Matthew) Merzlock, Rachelle (James) Wilhelmsen; daughter-in-law, Jessica (Kimball, deceased) Hart Ward; 34 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters: Sherlyn (Kay) Lewis and Louvonne (Larry) Newman; and a brother, Wyand (Kit) Hart. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Kimball Joseph Hart. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Willowbrook Ward Chapel, 1200 Dunbar. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Menan, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Keith 8/16/1934 - 12/20/2019C. Hart