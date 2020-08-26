Ramona Sparks Hart, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center due to smoke inhalation complications from a house fire. Ramona was born on September 15, 1936, in Hailey, Idaho to George Milford and Minnie Irene Case Sparks. She spent her first years in Carey and Boise, Idaho; then the family moved to Weiser, Idaho where she lived until she was married. She graduated from Weiser High School in 1954 and then attended Ricks College. On March 9, 1955, she married her sweetheart, Robert Harold Hart, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had three children. They celebrated their 65th Anniversary this year. After marriage to Robert Harold Hart (Bob), they lived in various places: Ontario, Oregon; California, and Hampton, Virginia. They settled in Ontario, Oregon where they lived on the family farm for 11 years before moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho with their children in 1969. Ramona was a full-time homemaker and later assisted with bookkeeping in Bob's car dealership. Ramona was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Relief Society President, a Ward Historian, a Scribe for Stake Patriarchs, a dedicated Visiting Teacher/Minister, a Ward Music Coordinator, and in many other Church callings. She was active and served in the Republican Women's Organization in Idaho Falls. Her family was her first priority. As an exemplary mother, grandmother, sister, wife, and friend she never forgot a birthday or to send holiday greetings to her loved ones. She made great efforts to attend important events that marked their lives and always made time to focus on others. She also enjoyed playing the piano and the coronet (high school), doing genealogy, and working on crafts. Ramona's home benefited from her frugality and outstanding organizational skills. She also made each individual she associated with feel like they were the most important person in the world. Many individuals were blessed by the countless hours that she devoted to providing emotional and physical support in times of need. Her service-orientation, empathetic nature, unselfish attitude, and charitable heart made a tremendous difference in many lives. Ramona had a boundless intellectual curiosity that served her well in becoming well educated and wise. She was a spiritual giant with a profound love for the Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ that was exhibited in the Christlike manner that she lived and in how she genuinely shared it with family and friends. She was always there for everyone. Her positive influence will be felt for generations to come. Although she will be greatly missed, it is fitting that Ramona and her eternal companion, Bob, passed away on the same day solidifying a legacy of love, service, and faith that they built together. She is survived by her children: Craig Harold (Kerstine) Hart of Springville, UT, Carol Jean (Brent) Stewart of Nampa, ID, and Mike Todd (Sherril) Hart of Green River, WY; her sister, Venna Sparks of Jackson, WY; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: George Milford Sparks and Minnie Irene Case Sparks; her siblings: Sterling Milford Sparks, Truman Duane Sparks, Marva Sparks; and her grandson, Jared Lee Nuttall. Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Idaho Falls East Stake Center with Bishop Blaine Ward officiating. Because of COVID-19, only family members are allowed to attend the viewing and funeral in person. Friends and associates are welcome to view the funeral at 11 a.m. which will be streamed live via Facebook from Coltrin Mortuary (https://www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary). Interment will be at the Taylor Cemetery. The family suggests donations may be made to the Burn Foundation of America at www.burnfoundation.net 1-800-650-2876, Brio Home Health & Hospice www.brioutah.com 1-(801) 649-5566, or to a charity of your choice in Robert and Ramona Hart's name. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Ramona 9/15/1936 - 8/20/2020Sparks Hart
