Robert Harold Hart, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center due to smoke inhalation complications from a house fire. Robert (Bob) was born on February 5, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Harold Stephen and Metta Elizabeth Phelps Hart. He grew up in Bountiful, Utah and Ontario, Oregon. He graduated from Ontario High School in 1953 and then attended Ricks College. On March 9, 1955, he married Ramona Sparks, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had three children. They celebrated their 65th Anniversary this year. In June 1955, Bob joined the US Army, where he served for two years. During that time they lived in various places: Ontario, Oregon; California, and Hampton, Virginia. After being discharged from the service they settled in Ontario, Oregon to work on the farm with his two brothers and father for 11 years before moving to Idaho Falls with their children in 1969. Bob loved sales and sold household cookware, water softeners, fireplaces, etc. For the last 30 years of work, he owned and managed a used car dealership. Bob was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as an Explorer Scout Leader, a Sunday School President, a High Priest Group Leader, a High Priest Group Teacher, a dedicated Home Teacher/Minister, and in many other Church callings Bob loved his family and was always supportive of his children, grandchildren, and extended family. They have many fond memories of fun and meaningful times together with him. His concern and sacrifice for meeting family needs as a loving, caring role model was deeply appreciated. His outgoing nature and genuine interest in others lead to friendships that extended far and wide. Family members and friends enjoyed his zest for life, good sense of humor, common sense, and gift of gab and were blessed by his generous and giving nature. Bob stayed in close touch with family members and friends by phone and whenever possible in person. He was very patriotic. Bob was active in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) in high school and enjoyed guns, hunting, boating, camping, piloting small planes, and touring throughout his life. He was a frugal steward and a master at resourcefully fixing many broken things rather than replacing them, using Shoe Goo, and a variety of other innovative means. His example of overcoming many of life's challenges with dignity and grace was an inspiration to all who knew him well. The lessons he has shared from these experiences have motivated family members and friends to persist in the face of adversity. He was spiritually gifted in his ability to help others recognize and build upon their strengths and to know of their great worth. Bob's culminating satisfaction was his growing understanding of the Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ and the deep sense of meaning that it provided for his life experiences in preparation for eternity. Although he will be greatly missed, it is fitting that Bob and his eternal companion, Ramona, were able to pass away on the same day solidifying a legacy of love, service, and faith that they built together. He is survived by his children: Craig Harold (Kerstine) Hart of Springville, UT, Carol Jean (Brent) Stewart of Nampa, ID, and Mike Todd (Sherril) Hart of Green River, WY; his brother, Paul DuWayne (Julie) Hart of St. George, UT; his sister-in-law, Joan Dee McVay Hart of Ontario, OR; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Sparks Hart; his parents: Harold Stephen and Metta Elizabeth Phelps Hart; his brother, Darrell Lamar Hart; his sister-in-law, Lorma Jean Murphy Hart; and his grandson, Jared Lee Nuttall. Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Idaho Falls East Stake Center with Bishop Blaine Ward officiating. Because of COVID-19, only family members are allowed to attend the viewing and funeral in person. Friends and associates are welcome to view the funeral at 11 a.m., which will be streamed live via Facebook from Coltrin Mortuary (https://www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary). Interment will be at the Taylor Cemetery. The family suggests donations may be made to the Burn Foundation of America at www.burnfoundation.net 1-800-650-2876, Brio Home Health & Hospice www.brioutah.com 1-(801) 649-5566, or to a charity of your choice in Robert and Ramona Hart's name. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Robert 2/5/1935 - 8/20/2020Harold Hart
