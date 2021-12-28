Kenneth Warren Harvey, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 23, 2021, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Kenneth was born January 26, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, to William Warren Harvey and Flodel Eugenia Harvey. He grew up and attended schools in Redwood City, California, and graduated from Virginia City, Nevada High School. He also attended Cerritos College. Ken joined the United States Army at age 17. He served three tours in Vietnam and one in Desert Storm. Ken also served with the United States Navy. In the Navy, he was a door gunner and medic. He was also a medic in the Army. He worked as a guard at Folsom Prison. Ken was a patriot who served for 32 years. On July 18, 1966, he married Sherri Lee Hunt in Twin Falls, Idaho. Kenneth and Sherri made their home in Sacramento. After retirement, they returned to Idaho and made their home in Idaho Falls in 1998. He loved the outdoors and animals. He enjoyed fishing. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Sherri Harvey of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Kenneth Harvey, Jr., Gregory Harvey and William Harvey; daughter, Jennifer Robb; brothers, William Harvey, and David Carl; sister, Anna Marie Nance; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private family services will be held at a later. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ken 1/26/1946 - 12/23/2021Harvey