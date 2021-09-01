Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Kent Ray Hastings, age 80, passed away from advanced heart and lung disease in Boise, ID. He was born in Duncan, OK, on August 4, 1941 to Wynne Kent and Janie Rose Hastings. Fourteen months later, he was joined by a sister, Lilan Alicia (Preusch). Wynne's job required frequent moves, so Kent's youth included periods in Alberta Canada, Texas, Pennsylvania and many other locations. It was rare for him to complete an entire school year in the same place. However, Colorado became home during Kent's high school and college years. After serving in the Marines and graduating with a Master's degree in Business, he settled in Idaho Falls, ID, a home that provided endless opportunities to hunt, fish, camp and ski for over 50 years. In 1973, Kent married Judy Lambert Shaw. Theirs was a devoted partnership full of common interests, adventures, service and commitment. They were blessed with a son and daughter, who were included in their many outdoor excursions. Kent's career was with the Atomic Energy Commission, now known as the Department of Energy, closely involved with the Idaho National Laboratory. He enjoyed various assignments and was known for being a hard worker and calmer of conflict. Besides Judy, Kent's other true love was the outdoors. He had many varied interests that were seasonally focused - downhill skiing in winter; fishing, camping and boating in summer; hunting and cheering on the Denver Broncos in the fall. Kent was a proud and dedicated Kelly Canyon Ski Patrol member for 29 years. Service to others, living a life of integrity and striving to be kind and optimistic were hallmarks of Kent's character. Kent was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Judy, his parents and his sister. Kent is survived by his son, Jon (Peggy) Hastings, his daughter Jennifer (Eric) Shurbet, and five cherished grandchildren. Kent's love and pride for his wife, children and grandchildren was always top of mind and frequently shared with friends and acquaintances. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kelly Canyon Ski Patrol. Mailing address 390 Advantage Lane, Ammon, ID 83406, or Venmo Jeff Miller-KCSP-BHHE. Please indicate that the donation is in honor of Kent Hastings. A private service will be held at a future date (relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Kent-Hastings). Kent 8/4/1941 - 8/19/2021Ray Hastings