Dr. Delsa Diane Hatch died 17 April 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, 11 September 1938, the oldest of six children to Harvey Allen and Delsa Vivian Crowley Hatch. Her siblings include Harvey Ray (Sharon), Kathleen (Robert) Fotheringham, James Michael, Julia Ann Orro, Laurie Beth (Rusty) Hartwell Hunt, and step-siblings Jordan Burns (Carol), Bryce Burns (Julie), and Stacey Smoot (Shane). Diane loved challenges including Miss Buckley's Word Study class at Idaho Falls High, as well as learning to play the oboe and harp. Likewise, she enjoyed playing the piano, as well as the guitar. Diane was the first female to run for student body president at Brigham Young University, coming in second both times. While at BYU she was elected Vice President of the National Student Association (NSA), which allowed her to travel throughout the USA, and included a jaunt to Cuba where -- on her 21st birthday -- Fidel Castro placed her on the bar, and everyone sang Happy Birthday to her. Returning to BYU she graduated with a degree in mathematics. She worked then at Trenton State College in New Jersey and attended a semester at Columbia University, before starting her student advisor position at the University of Utah, where she served for several years. Her cup of education not yet full, she attended the University of Michigan, earning her PhD in social psychology in 1971. She could now finally place "Doctor" before her name, just as her father could as a medical doctor. That accomplishment brought her much satisfaction and joy. Her career took her to San Francisco where she worked for many years and eventually retired. Ultimately, Diane returned to Salt Lake City in 2014. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Laurie Beth, step-mother Dallas Burns Hatch and brother-in law, Gene Orro. No formal funeral services will be held. Condolences or memories can be shared at this link with Larkin Mortuary www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/view/delsa-diane-hatch-12. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dr. Delsa 9/11/1938 - 4/17/2021Diane Hatch
