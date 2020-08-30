Hatch Marvin Hatch Marvin Russel Hatch, 82, passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2020. Marv was born on May 10,1938 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Russel and Merle Belnap Hatch. Marv was a friend to all and loved by many. He spent his early days ranching with his dad and uncles on the desert west of Blackfoot, and then eventually in the Pahsimeroi Valley, a place he loved. After graduating from Blackfoot High School, Marv went on a mission in Melbourne, Australia for The Church Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After returning from Australia, he met and wooed Darlene Shuldberg who became his wife of 58 years. Together they raised their family in the Wapello area. Marv loved to dig dirt. He ran HatchCo putting in underground utilities for decades working in Idaho, Montana and Utah. He was also an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership positions and especially loved working with the youth. Marv is survived by his wife, Darlene Hatch; sons, Nile (Lynne) Hatch of Springville, Utah, Dennis (Jana Lee) Hatch of Blackfoot, Idaho, Todd (Brenda) Hatch of Blackfoot, Idaho and Darrin (Marissa) Hatch of Leander, Texas; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Russel and Merle Hatch; his brother, Calvin Hatch; sons, Brett Hatch and Brian Hatch; and daughter, Pam Hatch. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday September 4, 2020 and again from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on September 5, 2020 before the funeral. Interment will follow at the Moreland Cemetery. Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.