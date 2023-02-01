With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, Jessica Marie Sadorus Hathaway on January 26, 2023. Jessica was born in Rexburg Idaho April 9, 1992 to Brett & Theo Sadorus. She spent her childhood in St. Anthony Id She graduated from South Fremont High School in 2010. At the time of her death she was living in Rigby, Id. Jessica always had a listening ear and a loving and lovable spirit. She could lift you up when you were down or break into song just to generate a laugh. She loved to share her smile and was well known for her ability to always send you the perfect gif's or movie quotes. Jessica was a talented movie buff and song quiz extraordinaire. She had recently started a new photo editing business. She was a natural caregiver and always aspired to be a nurse. Whenever there was a medical emergency Jessica was one of the first on the scene to try to help. The most important things to her in her life were her husband, children, best friend/Sister Tosha and all of her extended family. She was always ready for the next get together and kept us "rolling" with her unstoppable humor. Although she has left us much to early we know that she will always be with us and near to our hearts. She is survived by her husband Logan Hathaway, and two children Brycen and Everly Hathaway. Parents: Brett & Theo Sadorus. In-Laws: Thayne and Melanie Hathaway. Siblings: Brad (Stacy) Hatfield, Tom (Cindy) Hatfield, Alana Davis, Tosha (Jerry) Curr, & sister-in-law Sierra Hathaway. 9 nieces and nephews, and countless other family who she adored. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents Thomas & Adeline Dahl, Estle & Bonnie Sadorus and Aunt Dixie Stallbaum. Funeral services for Jessica will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Garfield 7th LDS Ward Building (5 N 3900 E Rigby ID 83442). The family will receive friends and relatives for a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. as well as the night before from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W Main St Rigby ID 83442). Interment will follow the funeral service at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Jessica 4/9/1992 - 1/26/2023Marie Hathaway
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.