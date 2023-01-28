Patsy Ruth White Hathaway passed away January 23, 2023, at MorningStar Senior Living in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Pat was born March 29, 1935, to John Wesley White and Myrle Miller White in her parents home in St. Anthony, Idaho. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and St. Anthony, graduating from South Fremont High School. On May 29, 1953, Pat married Wayne G. Hathaway in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their homes in St. Anthony; Logan, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Shelley, Idaho; and Idaho Falls, Idaho. Pat was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings from the time she was 13. She served a two-year Stake Mission while Wayne was in the U.S. Army. She and Wayne served two church missions together. Pat loved being a wife and mother, reading, riding bikes, camping, and traveling with her husband. Pat is survived by her children, Brenda (Norm) Tew of Idaho Falls, ID, Cheryl (Gary) Balaich of Colorado Springs, CO, Evan (Melissa) Hathaway of Eagle, ID, Brent (Tammy) Hathaway of Henderson, NV, and Kurt (Kay) Hathaway of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Janice Carnahan of Roy, UT; brother, Wesley (Kay) White of Syracuse, UT; 20 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beverly Packer; and husband, Wayne Hathaway. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Kurt Hathaway officiating. The family will meet with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery. The services may be viewed online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may also be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Pat 3/29/1935 - 1/23/2023Hathaway
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.