Richard Ruland Hatton, 89, peacefully passed away April 15, 2021, surrounded by family at his home in Ucon, Idaho. Richard was born in the afternoon of July 3, 1931 to Eva Haroldsen and Ruland Thomas Hatton. Richard was the oldest and only son of four children. He spent many hours on the family farm in Ammon, Idaho. Richard graduated from Ammon High school in 1949 and served a mission for the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Southern California Mission. While attending Ricks College, Richard met Sylvia Fon Davis. They were married August 24, 1955 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They welcomed their first son, Robert (Bob), into their lives and moved to Dubois, Wyoming, where Richard taught school and learned how to fish, one of his favorite pastimes. They moved back to St. Anthony, Idaho, and invited a daughter, Karen, into their home. They then moved to Iona, where Nila was born, and purchased their first home. In 1964, they spent a year in Pennsylvania where Richard had an opportunity to attend Penn State University. While in Pennsylvania, they were able to enjoy a beautiful and colorful fall. They shared many of the country historical sites in New York, Washington, DC, and other northeastern states with their oldest three children, including taking them to the 1964 New York World's Fair. After finishing his studies at Penn State, the family returned to Iona, where four more children joined their family: Randy, Rodney, Steven, and Stephanie. They then built their home in Ucon, Idaho, where they completed their family with the birth of their youngest child, Bryan. Richard taught school for many years teaching math, science, music, and computer science in Dubois, Wyoming, St. Anthony, Idaho Falls, and Fort Hall, Idaho, before going to work for the Idaho National Laboratory in Computers Operations. Richard loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing with his children and grandchildren. Many of his summers were spent attending summer school to advance his career and vacation adventures that he shared with his family. His children cherish the fond memories of visiting Logan, Utah, Laramie, Wyoming, Greeley, Colorado, and Southern California, including going to Disneyland. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law, Wayne Miller, and a baby daughter. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sylvia; his sisters Marlene Hatton, Carole Miller, LeOra (Chuck) Stevenson; children Bob Hatton, Karen (Jose) Hernandez, Nila (Mike) Casteel, Randy (Alicia) Hatton, Rodney (Pam) Hatton, Steven Hatton, Stephanie (Mike) Romriell, and Bryan (Rachel) Hatton, 13 grandsons and 8 granddaughters. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21,2021, at Eckersell Funeral Home at 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. Family will visit friends and family one hour before services. Interment will be in the Sugar City, Idaho Cemetery. Richard 7/3/1931 - 4/15/2021Ruland Hatton
+1