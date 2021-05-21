Sylvia Fon Davis Hatton slipped peacefully from this world into the next surrounded by her loving family early on the morning of May 19, 2021. She was born November 2, 1935 to Fontella Ricks and Jay Phillip Davis in St. Anthony, Idaho. Sylvia was the oldest of five children. She loved to read from the time when she was a small girl which instilled in her the importance of education. She grew up in Sugar City, Idaho and worked in the sugar beet fields where she learned the importance of hard work. Sylvia was never seen with idle hands as she was always doing something whether it was knitting, cross stitching, sewing (especially Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls), reading or solving word and number puzzles. Sylvia attended school in Sugar City and graduated from Sugar Salem High School in 1954. After graduation, she attended Ricks College where she met Richard Ruland Hatton. Richard and Sylvia were married for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls temple on August 24,1955. They were blessed to be able to raise eight children: Robert (Bob), Karen, Nila, Randy, Rodney, Steven, Stephanie, and Bryan. They lived in Dubois, Wyoming; St. Anthony, Idaho; Iona, Idaho; State College, Pennsylvania and built their dream home in Ucon, Idaho. In 1982, Sylvia fulfilled one of her dreams of receiving her nursing certificate and became a nurse. She was able to care for others for over 20 years in which many of her family members and friends benefited from the knowledge and skills she gained. That same year she was also blessed to become "Ain't No Grandma" with the arrival of her first grandchild and then finally, "Grandma Sylvia" to 21 grandchildren. Sylvia is now reunited with her husband, Richard, of 65 years, their baby daughter and her parents. She will be missed by her surviving family; siblings: Janet R. Davis, Jayne (Don) Buffum, John Davis, and Phyllis (Jerry) Jones and children: Bob Hatton, Karen (Jose) Hernandez, Nila (Mike) Casteel, Randy (Alicia) Hatton, Rodney (Pam) Hatton, Steven Hatton, Stephanie (Mike) Romriell, and Bryan (Rachel) Hatton, along with 13 grandsons and 8 granddaughters. At Sylvia's request there will not be a funeral service. The family will have a graveside service at time of interment May 22, 2021 at the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Sylvia 11/2/1935 - 5/19/2021Fon Hatton
