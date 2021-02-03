Taylor William Havens, 30, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 31, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Taylor was born June 9, 1990, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Russell Todd Havens and Cara Marie Curnutt Havens. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Hillcrest High School. He also attended Idaho State University. On July 27, 2013, he married his soul mate, Dulce Maria Rojas-Gonzalez in Rexburg, Idaho. Taylor and Dulce made their home in Idaho Falls where Taylor worked as a supervisor for Qualfon. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed camping, fishing, "stationary floating," and playing video games. He was witty, had a great sense of humor and enjoyed teasing those he cared about. Taylor loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He had a way with children and was called the "Baby Whisperer." He always had the gift of filling every moment with laughter. Taylor was the family protector and a brave fighter til the end. Taylor is survived by his loving wife, Dulce Havens of Idaho Falls; parents, Russell Todd and Cara Havens of Idaho Falls; brother, Jesse (Emily) Havens of Idaho Falls; sisters, Chelsea Havens of Salt Lake City, UT, and Amber (Erin) Robison of Monterey, CA; brother, Dylan (Karley) Havens of Ammon, ID; grandmother, Geneal Havens of Idaho Falls; father-in-law, Ismael Rojas of Idaho Falls; mother-in-law, Carmen Rojas-Gonzalez of Salt Lake City, UT; brother-in-law, Isai (Jackie) Rojas of Idaho Falls; sister-in-law, Mayra (Luis) Valdez of Idaho Falls; two nieces and six nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mick Havens; and grandparents, Myrl "Pete" and Patricia Curnutt. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Caribou Ward, 1860 Kearney, with Bishop Larry Rigby officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Taylor 6/9/1990 - 1/31/2021William Havens
