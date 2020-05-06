Hawk Jadyn Randon Lee Hawk On Thursday, April 30, 2020 Jadyn Randon Lee Hawk, 10yrs. passed away at away at his home he shared with his dad and their dog Mace. Jadyn was born May 27, 2009 to Chad Randon Lee Hawk and Amber Yvonne Goings in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was attending Stoddard Elementary. Jadyn was an enthusiastic and energetic young man, who loved his Hot Wheels, Hot Rods and Trains. From the time he could crawl he was fascinated with trains and continually reminded us that his dream for his future was to be a train conductor. He enjoyed spending time with his dad working on their 1986 Chevy Truck called Big Black and motorcycles. A daredevil in the making, Jadyn would delight his parents and scare his grandparents with his skills on his four-wheeler or bike. He amused us all, but more so his mother with his ability to climb the unclimbable and elude the inevitable while maintaining that infectious smile. Everyone Jadyn came in contact with knew he lived by 5 important rules: DON'T LIE, DON'T STEAL, DON'T CHEAT, YOUR WORD IS YOUR BOND, AND YOUR FAMILY ALWAYS COMES FIRST, along with being a Pleaser, Helper, and he had to say Hi and/or I Love you to everyone he knew and he had an excellent memory of all he came in contact within his life even if he hadn't seen them for a long time. We will always remember Jadyn for his quick wit, infectious smile and his loving caring heart for all. Jadyn is survived by his father Chad Randon Reese Hawk (Ashleigh Emery) Sister Rayna Emery, Mother Amber Yvonne Goings, sister Kiahnna Hope Grandparents Blake & Marie Leyba cousins Jessalyn, Dominik, Gavin, Uncle Chancellor Hawk, his son CJ Ray Hawk his mother Mary Morris, Aunt Cherish (Jake) Dirickson their children Jocelyn, Jacey (Step) Paige, Xyo, Bryce, Declan, Great Grandpa Earl Seth, Grandparents Stephanie & Kevin Pate, Doug & Gabbie Ehrmantrout, Great Grandpa Lee Ehrmantrout, Uncle Jody Ehrmantrout, Aunt Mandy, Uncle Randy, Grandparents John & Nancy Moller, Brittney & Taylor Mikesell their children Dax, Addie, Levi, Great Grandpa Hal O'Bryon, Robert & Barbara Telfer and their children Erin and Grace, Shayla and Bobby Anderson and their children Angelique, Daniel and Carly, Travis and Kayla Moffat and their children Holly, Jakotah, Paislee and River, and so many more. Jadyn was preceded in death by Great Grammie Elaine Hawk, Cindy Leyba, Joyce O'Bryon, Great grandfather Lloyd Leyba, Russel Goings. We would like to thank the staff and students of Stoddard Elementary for accepting Jadyn into your hearts and for all each and every one of you did for Jadyn during his 5th grade year 2019/2020 and would like to especially thank Mrs. Silzly the principal for going above and beyond to help Jadyn feel accepted. You all will hold a special place in our hearts and we know Jadyn loved you all. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts and souls. A viewing will be held Thursday May 7, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Hawker Funeral Home 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho. Funeral services will be the following day, Friday, May 8, 2020 at 2pm. at the funeral home. Flowers and donations may be sent to the Hawker Funeral Home in care of Jadyn Randon Lee Hawk.