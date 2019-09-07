Elaine Marie Hawker, devoted daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away at home on September 4, 2019. She fought cancer with indomitable courage and dignity. Elaine was born December 11, 1961 in Rexburg, Idaho the first of three children born to Earl and Julia Hawker. She was raised in Rigby, Idaho and graduated with honors from Rigby High School. She earned a presidential scholarship to Brigham Young University where she earned her bachelor's degree in English. She taught English and drama at Manti High School in Ephraim, Utah. She then returned to Brigham Young University and earned a master's degree in English. Elaine was employed as an English professor at Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho) for 28 years. There, she shared her love of reading with all she came in contact with. Her passion for books, particularly books for children, was evident to everyone who met her. She was known by students for her tough grades, practical and prudent advice, and motto "I can do hard things." Outside of reading, Elaine enjoyed going to musicals and plays-especially the Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City. She often listened to soundtracks or baseball while grading, but never audiobooks; she thought books should be read and looked at. Elaine was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the gospel, serving faithfully in her callings in the many wards and stakes she lived. Elaine served all those in her life with love, compassion, and wisdom. Her absence will be deeply felt; her love and example will remain in our hearts forever. Elaine is survived by her mother, Julia, and brothers Alan (Sheena) and John (Sheri) and 12 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Hawker. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11 AM in the Rexburg North Stake Center. The family will visit with friends, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Eckersell Funeral home in Rigby, Idaho and prior to services from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM. Interment will be at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery Elaine 12/11/1961 - 9/4/2019Marie Hawker