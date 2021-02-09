Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor, and friend, Leah Isabelle Davidson Hawkes, 96, of Sugar City, Idaho died peacefully in her son's home Saturday morning, February 6, 2021, of natural causes. She was born March 4, 1924, in Rexburg to James F. and Isabelle Butterworth Davidson. Leah Belle attended the Rexburg schools and graduated from Madison High School in 1942 where she excelled as a piano accompanist. She graduated with an associate degree from Ricks College in 1944 during World War II where there were 200 girls and 11 men during her sophomore year at the school. She married Raymond H. Hawkes on Valentine's Day 1945 in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in San Diego, California while he was stationed at the Naval Air Station for seven months until the war ended. She returned to Provo, Utah, to graduate from Brigham Young University with a bachelor of science degree, prepared to teach English and speech. After Raymond's parents retired from their dry farm in Drummond, Idaho, the young couple, moved there to become farmers, moving out in the winter months for several years. In 1951, they moved to Sugar City where they lived and raised their seven sons and two daughters, spending the spring, summer, and fall seasons at the farm in Drummond working together as a family. Leah cooked delicious meals, drove grain trucks, and enjoyed the challenges of the spring and harvest work. Leah was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in all the organizations in music, secretarial, teaching, cub scouts, and presidencies. As a couple, they served in the Ohio Akron Mission as the mission office couple from 1986-88. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, the Mello-daires, the Holiday Dance Club, and other social organizations. She had a great love of music and inspired each of her children to play a musical instrument. Her main joys and goals were being a good companion, mother, grandmother, daughter, neighbor, and friend; serving others; singing in a chorus; playing the piano; gardening and homemaking arts; helping with the farm work; and, gathering her family together for food and fun. She and her husband, Raymond, had nine children: Raymond (deceased 1976), Elaine (Allen) Schauerhamer of Rigby, Douglas (Elizabeth) of South Jordan, Utah, Brian (LaRee) of Sugar City, Kelly (Marianne) of Los Altos, California, James (Kathy) of Drummond, Richard (Niki) of Twin Falls, Grant (Heidi) of Sugar City, and Betty (Glen) Ishoy of Indiana, Pennsylvania. She has 57 grandchildren, 123 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Leah Belle was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, her parents, her brother, Fenemor, her son, Raymond, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Sugar City Gray Church (2nd & 4th ward building), with Bishop Trevin Ricks officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and Saturday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. The interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton, Idaho. Condolences may be sent and live streaming of the funeral may be found at www.flammfh.com. Leah 3/4/1924 - 2/6/2021Hawkes