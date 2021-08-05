Veldon Tennes Haws 99 of Teton passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. He was born on May 13, 1922 to Clarence and Abby Velora Rawlins Haws at home in Newdale, Idaho. He went to school in Newdale for his first 8 years and attended his high school years at Sugar Salem where he graduated in the spring of 1940. He met LaDean Allen at an M Men ball game at Teton and three years later on March 15, 1944 they were married in the Salt Lake Temple. He was inducted into the army on May 2, 1944. After he was discharged he and Dean farmed between Newdale and Teton. On March 15, 1952 they adopted 3 little boys, Larry, Terry and Craig, making their family complete. Tennes worked as a seed inspector for the Idaho Crop Improvement Association making acquaintances and long lasting friendships with all of the area farmers. He had a strong belief in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was a faithful member throughout his life. He held many positions. He is survived by Larry Dee Haws of Teton, Terry Lee (Dixie) Haws of Cisco, Texas, and Ronnie Craig (Chris) Haws of Teton; 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and 2 infant brothers. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Teton LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery with military rites from the Madison and Jefferson County veterans and the Idaho National Guard honor guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. V. 5/13/1922 - 8/2/2021Tennes Haws
+1
News Trending Today
-
Sheriff's deputy shot in Blackfoot, suspect killed
-
Idaho Falls woman arrested for felony domestic battery
-
How the War Bonnet grounds crew has prepared for this year's rodeo
-
Mann, Karen
-
Sheriff's deputy shot in Blackfoot, suspect killed
-
South Fremont hires Hill as athletic director
-
Shoshone-Bannock woman instrumental in removal of Sacajawea statue in Virginia
-
Nelson, Deloy
-
Industrial businesses interested in Rigby area
-
Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports July Sales Results