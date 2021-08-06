Ann Margaret Manwaring Hayes, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 3, 2021, at her home. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Ann was born October 9, 1945, in Logan, UT, to Leonard Herbert Manwaring and Margaret June Peterson Manwaring. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, ID, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1963. She also attended Utah State University and earned her Bachelor of Science. On December 21, 1966, she married Joseph Geddes Hayes in Idaho Falls, ID. Ann and Joseph made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Ann worked as a 5th grade Elementary School Teacher for Ammon and Tiebreaker Elementary Schools. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in several Primary, Young Women and Relief Society presidencies. She enjoyed sewing, handwork, cooking, reading, gardening, camping, fishing, being outdoors, and traveling the South Sea with her husband. Most of all she loved being with family and making home a loving place. Ann is survived by her husband, Joseph Geddes Hayes of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Holly JoAnn (Curtis) Nelson of Draper, UT; brother, Dr. Kim H. (Cindi K.) Manwaring of Phoenix, AZ; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Margaret Manwaring; son, Jason Todd Hayes; daughter, Meghan Jolene Hayes; sister, Jessie M. Loosli; and brother, Mark L. Manwaring. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3195 S. Holmes in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Edward M. Merwin of the Parkview Ward officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday evening from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue and Saturday from 9:30-10:15 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ann 10/9/1945 - 8/3/2021Margaret Hayes
