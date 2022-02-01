Donald Sylvester Hayes, 88, of Idaho Falls passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 26th at Community Hospital. Formerly a resident of Shelley, Idaho. Donald was born in Hampton, IL October 23, 1933. His parents were Jefferson Sylvester Hayes and Ina Louise Johnson. He married Beverly Mae Stephenson, of Rock Island, IL in Moline, IL on December 10, 1953. They knew each other from the age of 14 and 15 and were happily married for 68 years. Don served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 with two posts in North Africa. He also earned his private pilot's license and remained an active pilot for many years. Together Don and Bev raised their family in Illinois where he farmed and worked for John Deere Company for 26 years. He was also active with the National Farmers Organization for 8 years where he served as County Chairman. In 1975 Don and Bev joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and eventually made their way west to Idaho to fulfill a long-awaited dream. In Shelley, Idaho Don started his own small engine repair shop and ran it for 18 years. Don was a great supporter and leader in the Boy Scouts of America program. He had a big heart and always loved helping his neighbors. He served in the bishopric of the Rock Island, IL Ward and numerous other church positions in Illinois and Idaho. Don and Bev served a mission together in the Canada, South Calgary, Alberta Mission. They were temple volunteers at the Idaho Falls Temple for 13 years and spent 2 years serving in the church humanitarian center. In Idaho he was active with the American Legion for many years where he often participated in the military honor guard ceremonies at the funerals of his fellow veterans. He was also active with the Sons of Utah Pioneers where he twice served as president of the Eagle Rock Chapter, Idaho Falls. Don shared his passion for his country with a pageant he produced and directed to the community in Shelley, ID "A Royal Banner". It was a patriotic musical to honor our military veterans. He loved his wife, Beverly, dearly. He was proud of his children and prided himself on his growing family. Don is survived by his wife, Beverly, sons; Jeff Hayes (Jill), Chris Hayes (Pauline) and Bruce Hayes (Doris), daughters; Teresa Glenn (Tim), Lori Contos (Bill), Deanne Anglese (Jerry) and Sarah Godbold (Dayne), 30 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren, and sisters; Delores Raynor and Mary Jackson (Jerry). He will be laid to rest in the Woodville Cemetery Friday, February 4th with Military Rites by the David B. Bleak Post #93 of Shelley and the Air Force Honor Guard. The funeral will be at Taylor Mountain Stake Center at 260 Castlerock Lane in Idaho Falls at 12:30 pm. The service will be live streamed on the following link: https://youtube.com/channel/UCTZd2F54LA1A_LmDNOcCP2g Funeral services are under the direction of Nalder Funeral home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Donald 10/23/1933 - 1/26/2022Hayes
