On Thursday, January 28, 2021, Kevin David Hayes, loving husband, father, and son, left this life at the age of 31. Kevin followed his heart in all parts of his life. He was born just shy of Ground Hogs Day, on February 3, 1989, at EIRMC in the Idaho Falls, Idaho. He attended Idaho Falls schools where he began playing soccer. He spent most of his high school years playing for a traveling league. His dad, even learned soccer so he could help referee games. He also enjoyed spending time at his mom's on the farm. On August 27, 2009, he married Reagan Michelle Fernandez in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Shelley. She was the string to his kite, grounding him in his life. They met while both working at Perkins Restaurant and continued to have breakfast on Sundays, their entire marriage. His love for Reagan was undeniable. He was her unicorn, always willing to take care of whatever she needed. He never wanted her to worry about the house or cars. He always came to the rescue for an errant indoor spider or flooded basement. In February of 2010, Kevin and Reagan welcomed their first child, a son, Taylor David. And three years later in July 2013, they welcomed their daughter, Mageigh LouMarie. As a father, Kevin shined, always trying to teach his children all he knew and reassure them that we were all still learning - that mistakes were okay. Being a father and husband was incredibly important to Kevin, and each day he made time to do what his kids found interesting. You could find him sitting on the floor making friendship bracelets with Mageigh or showing Taylor how to play pool. His love for his children was undeniable, and he made sure they knew how much he loved them every single day. Kevin was a compassionate and helping person and always willing to go without so someone else wouldn't have to. He was always willing to help a friend move, let someone store tools or a vehicle on his property, and working on vehicles. He had a special relationship with his father, Paul. They often went motorcycle riding together, camping, and about a million other things together. He enjoyed every opportunity he had to spend time with his mother Mary, whether it was doing home improvements with her, taking trips to Boise just to see her for the weekend. Kevin had the most amazing group of friends that he considers brothers. They would drop anything and everything to be there for one another and their families. Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family going camping, riding dirt bikes, hunting, fishing, and most recently taking the family out for jeep rides in the mountains. The majority of Kevin's career, he spent at Yellowstone Plastics in Idaho Falls. He began as a press operator when he was first married. After a few years he followed other pursuits including becoming a metal scrapper. He enjoyed the freedom scrapping gave him and he always came home with cool things to put in his garage, much to the dismay of Reagan. After scrapping he joined Volm Bag Company in Idaho Falls as a short haul truck driver, but was soon stolen back to Yellowstone Plastics, where he returned as a warehouse supervisor. Being stuck behind a desk all day and the uncomfortable tasks of hiring and firing people, Kevin missed working with his hands. His co-worker and close friend Travis, suggested he move to the maintenance department, and Kevin never looked back. He enjoyed working with his hands, solving problems and learning. He built so many relationships while working in the maintenance department. Learning from each other and building an unbreakable bond. A son, a brother, a friend, a husband, and a father. Kevin carried all of these roles with grace and compassion. His passage to Heaven was too soon. Kevin is survived by his wife Reagan, his two children, Taylor and Mageigh, father Paul Hayes, mother Mary Wilson, sister Brandi Bennett (Jeremy), mother-in-law Terri Simpson, sister in-law TJ Garrett (Troy), brother-in-law Mikal Neff, brother-in-law Zachary Fernandez (Candice), along with grandparents, many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, and a niece. Kevin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Joseph and Gerry Wielang and his Paternal Grandfather Dean Hayes. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley. The service will be broadcast live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook page. Although not required, those in attendance are welcome to wear a mask. The family will meet with friends Wednesday morning from 9:30 till 10:45 A.M. at Nalder Funeral Home. The Hayes family extends their gratitude for all of the support and love sent from family members, friends, and so many others. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Kevin 2/3/1989 - 1/28/2021David Hayes