Terry R Hayes, 41, of Ririe, Idaho passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Terry was born January 13, 1977 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the son of Gregory Brent Hayes and Laura Jane Maxwell Hayes. He married Brandy Lyn Harris in Menan, Idaho on April 30, 1999.
Terry was raised in Lewisville, Idaho and attended schools in Menan and Rigby, Idaho. He graduated from Rigby High School and continued his education at Eastern Idaho Technical College studying computers. He worked for Hayes Construction, Woodland Furniture, Structural Panel Systems, a reporter for the Jefferson Star, Intermountain Auto Recyclers, Ririe Auto Parts and as the Ririe City Dog Catcher.
Terry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, the South Fork Archers, Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society, and was a Flint Knapper. He enjoyed gem faceting and making jewelry, traveling, being in the out of doors and wilderness, was an avid reader, photography, music, scary movies and tinkering. He loved life and was friendly to all people. He was a loving husband and father.
Terry is survived by his wife Brandy Lyn Hayes. His children, HarLee D. Hayes of Pocatello, ID and Maxwell Gregory Hayes of Ririe, Idaho. His parents, Greg and Laura Hayes of Lewisville, ID. Sisters, Marilyn Hayes of Lewisville, ID and Misty (Adam) Rhodes of Menan, ID. A brother, Gary (Danyel) Hayes of Lewisville, ID, and grandmother Barbara Maxwell of Rigby, ID.
Terry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Terry and Veona Hayes, grandfather, Charles Maxwell, his uncles, Bruce Hayes and Don Hayes.
A funeral service will be held in Terry's honor on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W Main Street, Rigby, ID). A viewing will be held Monday, October 15, 2018 from 6 to 7:30 PM and again on Tuesday prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, both at Eckersell's. The interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery following the services.
