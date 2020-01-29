Welby Dean Haymond, 87, of Ammon, passed away January 27, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice and his loving family. Dean was born February 19, 1932, in Springville, Utah, to Solon Earl Haymond and Emma LaPrel Grosbeck Hooper Haymond. He grew up and attended schools in Springville, Utah, and graduated from Springville High School. Dean was a graduate of National Electronics Academy. On November 12, 1948, he married Mildred Winona Davies in Springville, Utah. Dean and Mildred made their home in Idaho Falls and Island Park, Idaho. Dean and Mildred owned and operated Fashion Fabrics and Sew City Fabrics. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dean enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and projects around the house. He was known as a "car guy" and loved building and designing. Since his retirement, he loved traveling in his motor home. His pride and joy was spending time at their cabin in Island Park with his family. Dean is survived by his loving wife, Mildred Winona Davies Haymond; daughter, LaDean (Roger) Egan of Inkom, ID; daughter, Christine (Mark) Nelson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Dave Earl (Marline) Haymond of Mesa, AZ; 9 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Karlee Haymond; grandsons, Nathan Christian Nelson and Jordan Glen Nelson; siblings, Preston Thomas Hooper, Marie Elizabeth Hooper Kari, Rosalie Hooper Killpack, Lavon Earl Haymond, Berniece Haymond Johnson, Edwin James Haymond, Thomas Melvin Haymond, Paul M. Haymond, Heber La Celle Haymond, Howard Roland Haymond, L. Wood Haymond and Vera Beverly Haymond Christian. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Ammon 8th Ward, 2055 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Garn Herrick officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Saturday from 11:00-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dean 2/19/1932 - 1/27/2020Haymond