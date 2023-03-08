Don Oliver Heaton, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 1, 2023, at Morningstar Senior Living Center. Don was born on January 25, 1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Vernon Harris Heaton and Rozella Cleverly. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. On August 28, 1950, he married Beth "Romaine" Young in Idaho Falls. They made their home first in Idaho Falls where their son, Donnie, was born on May 10, 1952. They then moved to Pocatello, Idaho, and their second son, Bob, was born on February 20, 1955. They then moved back to Idaho Falls and their daughter, Marriann, was born on February 23, 1957, followed by their son, Carey, on September 25, 1959. Don was a hard worker and involved in numerous occupations to provide for his family. He was a meat cutter, an INL Fireman, owned a paint store, laundromat, and owned many apartment complexes which he helped build himself. He was an insurance salesman and a journeyman electrician. He owned and operated Romaine's Furniture and then Romaine's Mattress King. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed cooking, especially creating his own style of soups. He learned to play the organ on his own and loved to play for us. He taught himself Spanish. He was a wiz at the stock market. There wasn't anything he couldn't do or try and would always find a way to accomplish the job. He was very creative and determined. Don had just finished the 8th grade when he went to work to help support his mother and Wayne, his 5-year-old brother after his father died. He started his working career at the age of 13 and has worked hard ever since. He was trading stock options online the week prior to his passing. Don is survived by his wife of 72 years, Beth Romaine Heaton; son, Donnie (Debi) Heaton of South Jordan, UT, formerly of Idaho Falls; son, Bob (Denise) Heaton of Idaho Falls; daughter, Marriann (Aaron) Hough-Nelson of Nashville, TN; son, Carey (Julie) Heaton of Idaho Falls; 19 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Rozella; step-father, Bert Wellman; and sisters, Donna and Doris, who passed away as infants. A special thanks to Hands of Hope Hospice and a special thank you to Maria Medina for her selfless love and care for our Dad. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday, March 10, 2023, from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to the service, both visitations at the funeral home. Services will be broadcast live on Don's obituary page at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Don 1/25/1932 - 3/1/2023Oliver Heaton
